Short Interest in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Increases By 43.6%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the December 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other Sunlight Financial news, CEO Matthew Potere purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Parsons purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth $1,126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUNL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.95. 11,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,822. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUNL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

