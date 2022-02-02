Short Interest in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Declines By 28.4%

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the third quarter worth $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the third quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 5,902.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 2,374.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWN traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,301. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00. The Taiwan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $2.9227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from The Taiwan Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.38.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company, which engages in the equity securities investments listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

