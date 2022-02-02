Short Interest in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Expands By 33.7%

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 889,100 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the December 31st total of 664,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $1,210,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,537,000 after purchasing an additional 67,805 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 116.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on UMH shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

