Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Decreases By 31.0%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,600 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the December 31st total of 294,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 226.2 days.

Shares of Worldline stock opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. Worldline has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $96.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

