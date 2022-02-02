Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Short Interest Up 72.8% in January

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the December 31st total of 798,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
SWIR opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.10.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.
Sierra Wireless Company Profile
Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.
