Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Short Interest Up 72.8% in January

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the December 31st total of 798,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

SWIR opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.10.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

