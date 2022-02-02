Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Gap Down to $12.45

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $12.15. Signify Health shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 7,008 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Get Signify Health alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGFY. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,063,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,790,000 after buying an additional 78,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,475,000 after buying an additional 47,585 shares in the last quarter.

About Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.