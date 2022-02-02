Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silgan in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.75. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $45.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,574,000 after purchasing an additional 554,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,155,000 after buying an additional 233,994 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,433,000 after buying an additional 665,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after purchasing an additional 77,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter worth about $141,918,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

