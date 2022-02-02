Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $161.19 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.19.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

SPG traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.08. 21,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.75 and its 200 day moving average is $144.52. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $91.02 and a 12 month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,948,000 after acquiring an additional 44,587 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 48,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

