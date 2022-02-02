Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) versus Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Head to Head Review

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) and Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Samsara and Simulations Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsara N/A N/A N/A Simulations Plus 21.44% 6.25% 5.77%

This table compares Samsara and Simulations Plus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsara N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Simulations Plus $46.47 million 17.62 $9.78 million $0.49 82.84

Simulations Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Samsara.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Simulations Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Simulations Plus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Samsara and Simulations Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsara 0 1 8 0 2.89 Simulations Plus 0 1 3 0 2.75

Samsara presently has a consensus target price of $30.13, suggesting a potential upside of 41.97%. Simulations Plus has a consensus target price of $60.67, suggesting a potential upside of 49.46%. Given Simulations Plus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Simulations Plus is more favorable than Samsara.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Samsara on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc. is based in United states.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc. provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students. The company was founded by Walter S. Woltosz and Virginia E. Woltosz on July 17, 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, CA.

