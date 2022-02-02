Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives $8.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIOX shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 293,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

SIOX opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.29. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

