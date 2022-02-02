SITE Centers (SITC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect SITE Centers to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.20 and a beta of 1.65. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $17.61.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the third quarter worth $242,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 31.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

