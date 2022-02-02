Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. FMR LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 43.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,932,000 after purchasing an additional 318,298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 282.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 205,700 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth about $8,723,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 39.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 496,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 139,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 64.3% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 275,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after acquiring an additional 107,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SKY has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 2.05.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

