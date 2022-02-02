Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

NYSE:SKY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.46. 688,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.80. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 2.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 65.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 56.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 153.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 71,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

