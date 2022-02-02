Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.
NYSE:SKY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.46. 688,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.80. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 2.05.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 65.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 56.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 153.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 71,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.
About Skyline Champion
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.