Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Shares Down 0.3%

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$14.72 and last traded at C$14.93. Approximately 292,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 339,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.98.

SGR.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.75 target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$707.22 million and a P/E ratio of 8.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.56.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

