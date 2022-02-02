Smead Capital Management Inc. Acquires 38,828 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,734,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,828 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 4.5% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $130,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 711,998 shares of company stock worth $58,971,629. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $206.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

