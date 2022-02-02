Smead Capital Management Inc. Acquires 46,804 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,484,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,804 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.2% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $63,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $53.06 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

