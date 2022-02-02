Smead Capital Management Inc. Purchases 139,591 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,550,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 139,591 shares during the quarter. Continental Resources comprises about 8.8% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $256,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $24,316,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 71.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after acquiring an additional 325,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 27.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 280,987 shares in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Harold Hamm bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,541,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, December 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

CLR opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $55.80.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

