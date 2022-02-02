SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Short Interest Update

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the December 31st total of 372,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 346.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNCAF shares. lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

SNCAF stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $30.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

