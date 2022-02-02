Soda Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $783,112.00 (SOC)

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Soda Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Soda Coin has a total market cap of $25.88 million and $783,112.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044667 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00118616 BTC.

Soda Coin Coin Profile

Soda Coin is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable . The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

