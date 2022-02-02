Sonos (SONO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sonos to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SONO stock opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonos stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.40% of Sonos worth $16,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SONO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

