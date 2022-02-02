Southern Copper Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Southern Copper has increased its dividend payment by 128.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Southern Copper has a dividend payout ratio of 117.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Southern Copper to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

NYSE SCCO opened at $65.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Southern Copper stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 633,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Southern Copper worth $40,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

