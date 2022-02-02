Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.76 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 42.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $132,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $129,235.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,731 shares of company stock worth $655,412 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,595,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

