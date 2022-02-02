S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives $476.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $476.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $417.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global has a one year low of $322.37 and a one year high of $484.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $450.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

