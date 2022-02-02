SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Gap Down to $28.18

Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.18, but opened at $27.48. SP Plus shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 100 shares.

SP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $632.59 million, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 4.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 279,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SP Plus by 9.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

