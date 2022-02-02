SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Gap Down to $28.18

Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.18, but opened at $27.48. SP Plus shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 100 shares.
SP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
The firm has a market cap of $632.59 million, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93.
SP Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SP)
SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.
