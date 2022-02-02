SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $29,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 113.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,441,000 after buying an additional 79,747 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 837.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after buying an additional 68,785 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 539.0% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after buying an additional 57,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5,260.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,793,000 after buying an additional 47,553 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $484.93 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $436.43 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $501.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.29.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

