Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target Cut to £135.90

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price objective cut by Barclays from £150.50 ($202.34) to £135.90 ($182.71) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a £115 ($154.61) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a £151 ($203.01) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £127.98 ($172.06).

LON:SPX opened at £132.90 ($178.68) on Tuesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of £105.20 ($141.44) and a 1-year high of £172.25 ($231.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £149.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of £153.37. The firm has a market cap of £9.80 billion and a PE ratio of 47.77.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

