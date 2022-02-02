Spire (NYSE:SR) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) dropped 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.65 and last traded at $63.72. Approximately 2,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 264,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Spire by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 10.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile (NYSE:SR)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

