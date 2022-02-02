Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $11.70 on Wednesday, hitting $191.92. 4,932,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,421. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $164.41 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.62 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
SPOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.21.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.
