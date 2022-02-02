Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $11.70 on Wednesday, hitting $191.92. 4,932,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,421. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $164.41 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.62 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spotify Technology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for approximately 0.7% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 10.75% of Spotify Technology worth $5,309,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

