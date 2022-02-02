Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,705 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $32,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 57.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 481,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,772,000 after acquiring an additional 175,931 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 29.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 665,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,332,000 after acquiring an additional 150,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 85.7% in the second quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,567,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPOT opened at $203.62 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $164.41 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of -113.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.21.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

