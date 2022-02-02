SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.83.

TSE:SSRM traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.20. 260,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,422. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.94. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$17.29 and a 12 month high of C$25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.69.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

