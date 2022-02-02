StableXSwap 1-Day Volume Tops $73.00 (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002768 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. StableXSwap has a market cap of $14.00 million and approximately $73.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,093.04 or 1.00082666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00071613 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021179 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00027048 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.21 or 0.00486227 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About StableXSwap

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

