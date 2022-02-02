Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 185,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 630,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STAF traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. 50,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Staffing 360 Solutions had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 759.84%. The business had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.34) EPS. Research analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

