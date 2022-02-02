Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS.

Shares of SWK traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,994,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,039. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $164.32 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.48 and its 200-day moving average is $187.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.33.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

