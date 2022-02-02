Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $476.10 Million

Brokerages expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to announce $476.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $447.04 million to $505.16 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $186.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 155.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $415.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.04 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of SBLK opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.95%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 124.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.