Starboard Value LP Boosts Position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I makes up about 0.1% of Starboard Value LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 0.51% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AUS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth approximately $656,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 2.3% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 75,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AUS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 309,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,968. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

