Starboard Value LP Invests $3.01 Million in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU)

Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter worth about $500,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter worth about $1,003,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter worth about $1,658,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter worth about $4,012,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter worth about $4,012,000.

ARTEU stock remained flat at $$10.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15. Artemis Strategic Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

