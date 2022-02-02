Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 2.4% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the second quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,936 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,945,228. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $93.79 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average of $112.72. The company has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.03.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

