Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.23.

SJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of TSE:SJ traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$40.44. 105,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,836. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.22. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$38.58 and a 12-month high of C$54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$671.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 3.4000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.