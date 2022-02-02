Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.60

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.60 and last traded at $78.02, with a volume of 793315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.76.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.58.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 381.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,771 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,688,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,912,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,986,000 after purchasing an additional 396,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,256,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

