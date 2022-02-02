Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of California Resources Call Options (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,099 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,021% compared to the typical daily volume of 455 call options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRC. KeyCorp upped their target price on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $5,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $130,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 616,249 shares of company stock worth $26,746,475.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 692.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 304,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 265,919 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,669 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $7,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRC opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. California Resources has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that California Resources will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

