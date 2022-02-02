Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,258 call options on the company. This is an increase of 941% compared to the average daily volume of 601 call options.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

