Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.30) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.30) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.40) EPS.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

STOK opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.16. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $87,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $139,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 38.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 39.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 43.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.