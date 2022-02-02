StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Price Down 5.5%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.12. 17,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,101,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STNE. Bradesco Corretora reduced their price target on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Banco Santander downgraded StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Grupo Santander downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.17 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 7,213.8% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

