StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of SNEX stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $66.25. 705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.22. StoneX Group has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average is $65.65.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $449,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,292.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,341 shares of company stock worth $1,130,756 and sold 24,832 shares worth $1,513,749. 15.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 911,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,805,000 after buying an additional 169,645 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after buying an additional 56,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after buying an additional 30,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 384,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

