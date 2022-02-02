Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.695 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.
Stryker has raised its dividend by 33.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Stryker has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stryker to earn $11.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.
Shares of Stryker stock opened at $248.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.39. The company has a market cap of $93.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20.
In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.
About Stryker
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
Recommended Story: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.