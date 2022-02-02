Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.695 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Stryker has raised its dividend by 33.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Stryker has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stryker to earn $11.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $248.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.39. The company has a market cap of $93.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

