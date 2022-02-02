Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stake Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 115.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 236.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 149.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $115,837.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $373,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.44. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.16 and a 52 week high of $92.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.40.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 49.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

