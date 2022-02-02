Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Semiconductor Manufacturing International alerts:

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International 14.53% 4.00% 2.62% Sumco 10.14% 8.70% 5.29%

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Sumco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 5.18 $234.68 million $0.21 66.67 Sumco $2.73 billion 2.41 $246.43 million $2.06 18.25

Sumco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Semiconductor Manufacturing International. Sumco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Sumco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sumco 0 0 1 0 3.00

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Sumco

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.