Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Nuvei (TSE:NVEI)

Nuvei (TSE:NVEI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$80.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Nuvei from C$169.00 to C$143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nuvei to a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Nuvei in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$125.00 price target for the company.

TSE:NVEI opened at C$81.81 on Monday. Nuvei has a 1-year low of C$54.47 and a 1-year high of C$180.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08.

