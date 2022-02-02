Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.50

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 18150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,539,000.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.71.

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

