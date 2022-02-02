Sumokoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.01 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Sumokoin has a market cap of $2.01 million and $97,807.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.42 or 0.00391329 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 48,369,295 coins and its circulating supply is 41,669,295 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.